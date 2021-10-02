Victory Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
VICTORY, VT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Light rain during the day; while light rain then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 51 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Sunday, October 3
Rain Showers Likely
- High 61 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Monday, October 4
Rain Showers Likely
- High 56 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, October 5
Rain showers likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 59 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 1 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0