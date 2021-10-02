CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Nella, CA

Saturday sun alert in Santa Nella — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Santa Nella Digest
Santa Nella Digest
 9 days ago

(SANTA NELLA, CA) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Santa Nella:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAyEP_0cF28WBi00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 58 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Nella, CA
Manhattan Echo

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(MANHATTAN, NY) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Manhattan Monday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
MANHATTAN, NY
Santa Nella Digest

Santa Nella Digest

Santa Nella, CA
25
Followers
255
Post
965
Views
ABOUT

With Santa Nella Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy