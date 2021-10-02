Weather Forecast For Oreana
OREANA, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Monday, October 4
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
