Newell, CA

Daily Weather Forecast For Newell

Newell Today
 9 days ago

NEWELL, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0cF28ON800

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 37 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Partly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 36 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Newell Today

Newell, CA
ABOUT

With Newell Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

