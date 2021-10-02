New Shoreham Daily Weather Forecast
NEW SHOREHAM, RI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 63 °F
- 7 to 14 mph wind
Sunday, October 3
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 70 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Monday, October 4
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 70 °F, low 64 °F
- 13 mph wind
Tuesday, October 5
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 70 °F, low 61 °F
- 14 to 17 mph wind
