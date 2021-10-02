New Shoreham Daily Weather Forecast

NEW SHOREHAM, RI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, October 2 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 71 °F, low 63 °F 7 to 14 mph wind



Sunday, October 3 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 70 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Monday, October 4 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 70 °F, low 64 °F 13 mph wind



Tuesday, October 5 Chance of Rain Showers High 70 °F, low 61 °F 14 to 17 mph wind



