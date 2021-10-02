Daily Weather Forecast For New Post

NEW POST, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, October 2 Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 69 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Sunday, October 3 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 62 °F, low 47 °F Windy: 20 mph



Monday, October 4 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 67 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Tuesday, October 5 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 71 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.