4-Day Weather Forecast For Mesita

MESITA, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, October 2 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 70 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, October 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 74 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, October 4 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 76 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Tuesday, October 5 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 74 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



