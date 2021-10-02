Daily Weather Forecast For Laird

LAIRD, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, October 2 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 77 °F, low 40 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, October 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 83 °F, low 42 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Monday, October 4 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 83 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Tuesday, October 5 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



