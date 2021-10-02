Weather Forecast For Greenhorn

GREENHORN, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, October 2 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 63 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 0 to 3 mph



Sunday, October 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 67 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Monday, October 4 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 66 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Tuesday, October 5 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 62 °F, low 38 °F Light wind



