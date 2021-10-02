Weather Forecast For Greenhorn
GREENHORN, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 63 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 3 mph
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 67 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Monday, October 4
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 66 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 62 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
