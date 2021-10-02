CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saturday rain in Genoa meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

 9 days ago

(GENOA, AR) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Genoa Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Genoa:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cZacK_0cF289DU00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

