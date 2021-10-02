Dot Lake Daily Weather Forecast
Saturday, October 2
Light snow and areas of blowing snow during the day; while light snow overnight
- High 20 °F, low 17 °F
- Windy: 15 to 20 mph
Sunday, October 3
Light snow during the day; while light snow likely overnight
- High 22 °F, low 15 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Monday, October 4
Mostly Cloudy
- High 24 °F, low 18 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light snow overnight
- High 24 °F, low 20 °F
- Light wind
