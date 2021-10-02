Dot Lake Daily Weather Forecast

DOT LAKE, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, October 2 Light snow and areas of blowing snow during the day; while light snow overnight High 20 °F, low 17 °F Windy: 15 to 20 mph



Sunday, October 3 Light snow during the day; while light snow likely overnight High 22 °F, low 15 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Monday, October 4 Mostly Cloudy High 24 °F, low 18 °F Light wind



Tuesday, October 5 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light snow overnight High 24 °F, low 20 °F Light wind



