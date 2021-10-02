Weather Forecast For Delhi
DELHI, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, October 4
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, October 5
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 48 °F
- 15 mph wind
