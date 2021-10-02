CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather Forecast For Delhi

Delhi Today
DELHI, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9vQU_0cF287S200

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 48 °F
    • 15 mph wind

