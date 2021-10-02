Daily Weather Forecast For Coldfoot
COLDFOOT, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Slight chance of light snow during the day; while slight chance of light snow then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 30 °F, low 20 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, October 3
Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light snow overnight
- High 32 °F, low 21 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Monday, October 4
Slight chance of light snow during the day; while chance of light snow overnight
- High 30 °F, low 23 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Chance of light snow during the day; while light snow likely overnight
- High 30 °F, low 25 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
