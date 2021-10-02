Atlantic City Weather Forecast
ATLANTIC CITY, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 62 °F, low 40 °F
- 8 to 13 mph wind
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 65 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Monday, October 4
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 65 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Tuesday, October 5
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 65 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
