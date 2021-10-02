Chicken Daily Weather Forecast
CHICKEN, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Light Snow
- High 32 °F, low 24 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, October 3
Light snow during the day; while chance of light snow overnight
- High 33 °F, low 20 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, October 4
Mostly Cloudy
- High 32 °F, low 18 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Mostly Cloudy
- High 32 °F, low 13 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
