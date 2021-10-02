Lake Minchumina Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

LAKE MINCHUMINA, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, October 2 Light snow during the day; while light snow likely overnight High 31 °F, low 22 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, October 3 Chance of light snow during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 32 °F, low 18 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Monday, October 4 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light snow overnight High 32 °F, low 25 °F Light wind



Tuesday, October 5 Slight chance of light snow during the day; while chance of rain and snow overnight High 36 °F, low 30 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.