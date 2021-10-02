Daily Weather Forecast For Rampart

RAMPART, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, October 2 Chance of Light Snow High 34 °F, low 23 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, October 3 Chance of light snow during the day; while cloudy overnight High 35 °F, low 22 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Monday, October 4 Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light snow overnight High 34 °F, low 26 °F Light wind



Tuesday, October 5 Slight chance of light snow during the day; while chance of light snow overnight High 35 °F, low 28 °F Light wind



