Weather Forecast For Lukeville

LUKEVILLE, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, October 2 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 94 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Sunday, October 3 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 96 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Monday, October 4 Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 96 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



Tuesday, October 5 Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 88 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



