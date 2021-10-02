Daily Weather Forecast For Atlanta
ATLANTA, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 31 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 33 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Monday, October 4
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 34 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 35 °F
- Light wind
