Yellow Pine, ID

Take advantage of Saturday sun in Yellow Pine

Yellow Pine Daily
 9 days ago

(YELLOW PINE, ID) A sunny Saturday is here for Yellow Pine, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Yellow Pine:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSJB6_0cF27PlA00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Yellow Pine Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

