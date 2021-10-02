Daily Weather Forecast For Port Alexander
PORT ALEXANDER, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Widespread showers and thunderstorms during the day; while widespread rain showers overnight
- High 49 °F, low 40 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, October 3
Chance of rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight
- High 48 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, October 4
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 49 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 50 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0