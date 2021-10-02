Orogrande Daily Weather Forecast
OROGRANDE, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Sunday, October 3
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Monday, October 4
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Tuesday, October 5
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 56 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
