Laurier Weather Forecast

LAURIER, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, October 2 Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 65 °F, low 40 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Sunday, October 3 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 71 °F, low 41 °F Breezy: 1 to 7 mph



Monday, October 4 Mostly Cloudy High 68 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



Tuesday, October 5 Chance of Light Rain High 67 °F, low 41 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.