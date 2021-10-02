Daily Weather Forecast For Oxbow
OXBOW, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Isolated rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 55 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Patchy frost then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost overnight
- High 59 °F, low 32 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, October 4
Patchy frost then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 60 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Tuesday, October 5
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 63 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
