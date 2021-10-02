Weather Forecast For Chalkyitsik
CHALKYITSIK, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Light Snow Likely
- High 37 °F, low 28 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, October 3
Light snow likely during the day; while slight chance of light snow then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 36 °F, low 23 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, October 4
Mostly Cloudy
- High 36 °F, low 24 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 37 °F, low 26 °F
- Light wind
