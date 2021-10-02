Weather Forecast For Hughes
HUGHES, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 34 °F, low 21 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 33 °F, low 22 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, October 4
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of light snow overnight
- High 35 °F, low 28 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Light Snow Likely
- High 37 °F, low 31 °F
- Light wind
