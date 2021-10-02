Hayes Weather Forecast
HAYES, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Monday, October 4
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Tuesday, October 5
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 51 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
