CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Malaysia in Talks to Procure Merck's COVID-19 Pills

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia is in talks to procure an experimental antiviral pill developed by Merck & Co for COVID-19 treatment, the health minister said on Saturday. Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said in a tweet that he has started negotiations to procure the new drugs, referring to a Reuters story on Friday that the pill developed by Merck (https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/mercks-covid-19-pill-cuts-risk-death-hospitalization-by-50-study-2021-10-01/) could halve the chances of dying or being hospitalised for those most at risk of contracting severe COVID-19.

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Denton Record-Chronicle

What North Texas doctors and health experts are saying about Merck’s COVID-19 pill

Merck announced Friday morning that its experimental COVID-19 pill reduced hospitalizations and deaths by half in people recently infected with the coronavirus. The company will ask U.S. and global health officials to authorize its use, the Associated Press reported. Here’s what doctors and health experts say about this development. What...
TEXAS STATE
Benzinga

Merck's COVID-19 Antiviral Pill Effective Against Variants, Lab Studies Show

Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) presented a study at a medical conference early Wednesday for its experimental COVID-19 antiviral candidate. What Happened: Laboratory studies' data showed that molnupiravir is active against variants of the virus. Since molnupiravir does not target the spike protein of the virus, which defines the differences between the variants, the drug should be equally effective as the virus continues to evolve, said Jay Grobler, head of infectious disease and vaccines at Merck.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Khairy Jamaluddin
fox2detroit.com

"Wonderful news": Doctors say Merck's COVID-19 pill could be turning point

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The drugmaker Merck will seek emergency use authorization for the first of its kind pill to fight COVID-19 and doctors believe this could change the fight against the deadly virus. Merck & Co. said Friday that its experimental COVID-19 pill reduced hospitalizations and deaths by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antiviral Drugs#Covid 19#Merck Co#Kuala Lumpur#Reuters#Covid#Gilead Sciences Inc
CBS 58

Health Canada working to review Merck's experimental COVID-19 pill treatment

TORONTO, Ontario (CTV Network) -- Health Canada says it is working with international counterparts to review an experimental pill from drugmaker Merck, which the company reports can reduce hospitalizations and deaths by half in patients sick with COVID-19. During a news briefing Friday, the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) said Merck first submitted an approval request for molnupiravir, a twice-daily oral antiviral agent taken within five days after the onset of symptoms, as a potential treatment for COVID-19 on Aug. 13.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
beckershospitalreview.com

7 things to know about Merck's COVID-19 antiviral pill

The healthcare and pharmaceutical industries are keeping a close eye on molnupiravir, a COVID-19 antiviral pill Merck is developing with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, as it could improve COVID-19 patients' outcomes if it receives FDA emergency use authorization. Here are seven things to know about the drug:. The pill was developed at...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Entrepreneur

Vaccine Stocks Down Following Merck's COVID-19 Pill Success

Stocks of some COVID-19 vaccine makers like Novavax NVAX, BioNTech BNTX and Moderna MRNA declined sharply on Monday as Merck MRK and partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics announced positive interim data from a phase III study on their oral antiviral medicine, molnupiravir. Data from the interim analysis showed that the medicine reduced...
INDUSTRY
industryglobalnews24.com

Australia is buying 300,000 courses of Merck & Co's Covid-19 pill

Australia to buy 300,000 courses of Merck & Co's antiviral pill. Currently Philippines is running trials on the pill. Scott Morrison announced that Australia will be buying 300,000 courses of Merck & Co's experimental antiviral pill. As Victoria accounted for the highest number of daily Covid-19 infections, ever since the beginning of the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vox

Why Merck’s Covid-19 pill molnupiravir could be so important

The pharmaceutical giant Merck on Friday reported good news for people sick with Covid-19: Its antiviral drug molnupiravir reduced the risk of hospitalization and death in at-risk patients by 50 percent, according to the company’s interim analysis. A new and effective Covid-19 treatment — if approved by health regulators —...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
WNMT AM 650

S.Korea secures 20,000 courses of Merck’s COVID-19 pill, says PM

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea has secured 20,000 courses of an experimental antiviral pill developed by Merck & Co for COVID-19 treatment, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said on Wednesday, joining other Asian nations rushing to snap up supplies. Merck also announced on Wednesday a supply and purchase agreement with Singapore...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy