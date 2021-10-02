4-Day Weather Forecast For Hoffmeister
HOFFMEISTER, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 63 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Sunday, October 3
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 63 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Monday, October 4
Rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 60 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 63 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0