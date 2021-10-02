4-Day Weather Forecast For Hoffmeister

HOFFMEISTER, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, October 2 Chance of Rain Showers High 63 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 7 to 10 mph



Sunday, October 3 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 63 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Monday, October 4 Rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 60 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Tuesday, October 5 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 63 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



