Nikolai Weather Forecast
NIKOLAI, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Light snow during the day; while chance of light snow overnight
- High 31 °F, low 18 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Sunday, October 3
Chance of light snow during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 34 °F, low 17 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, October 4
Partly sunny during the day; while chance of light snow overnight
- High 36 °F, low 31 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Chance of light snow during the day; while rain and snow likely overnight
- High 38 °F, low 32 °F
- Light wind
