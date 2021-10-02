4-Day Weather Forecast For Hachita

HACHITA, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, October 2 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Sunday, October 3 Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 80 °F, low 56 °F 6 to 13 mph wind



Monday, October 4 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 81 °F, low 57 °F Windy: 20 mph



Tuesday, October 5 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 78 °F, low 53 °F 3 to 12 mph wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.