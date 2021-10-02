CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

One Person Injured in Crash on West Edge of Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was transported to St. Mary's hospital Friday afternoon following a traffic crash on Highway 14 on the west edge of Rochester. The State Patrol says the crash occurred around 2:40 p.m. at the intersection with 7th Street Northwest at an intersection just east of the Olmsted County Road 104 intersection in Cascade Township. The crash report says the three vehicles involved in the incident were trying to avoid road debris.

Rochester Man Sentenced For Spitting Blood at Police Officer

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man now serving a prison sentence for injuring a man in an assault at a downtown Rochester bar in 2019 won't face additional punishment for leading police on a high-speed chase and spitting blood at a police officer while he free on bail and waiting for his trial in the assault case.
Rochester Man Accused Of Stomping On Woman

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Rochester man has been charged with assaulting a woman. The attack included punches, stomping, and a knife. According to the criminal complaint, the assault took place on Oct 4th at the victim’s apartment. An officer sent to the victim’s apartment arrived to find she was “visibly upset and crying.” The officer also saw dried blood around her mouth and “fresh marks on her chest and neck as well as swelling on her forehead.”
Arrests Made In St Paul Bar Shooting

St Paul (KROC AM News) - Three men have been arrested in connection to a bar shooting in St Paul that happened early Sunday. The St Paul Police Dept. says the three are currently in the hospital “being treated for injuries suffered during the incident.”. A total of 15 people...
Shootout Inside St Paul Bar Leaves Young Woman Dead, 14 Injured

St Paul (KROC AM News) - An apparent gun battle inside a St Paul bar has left one person dead and sent more than a dozen others to the hospital. The St Paul Police Dept. reports ”Multiple 911 callers frantically begged for help after more than a dozen people were shot, one fatally, inside a bar in Saint Paul early Sunday morning.”
Woman Hurt In Crash Near Chatfield

Chatfield, MN (KROC AM News) - A crash near Chatfield Thursday night sent the driver to the hospital. The crash happened around 9:30 pm on Highway 52. The State Patrol says a vehicle driven by 29-year-old Azeret Flores of Medford was headed north on the highway when she lost control and went off the roadway. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Mower County Man Sentenced For His Role In Deadly Crash

Austin, MN (KROC AM News) - A Mower County man who was charged with criminal vehicular homicide after being involved in a deadly traffic accident has been ordered to serve jail time on the anniversary of the crash. Over a four-year period. Sentenced Friday was 33-year-old Christopher Stewart of Lansing....
Bail Set at $1 Million For Austin Murder Suspect

Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - The man accused of murdering a woman in Austin in late July was formally arraigned today in Mower County Court. 27-year-old Me'Darian McGruder was captured in early September on a warrant charging him with two counts of second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a 20-year-old woman in Austin. McGruder also faces a felony charge for being a convicted felon in illegal possession of a firearm.
Cannon Falls Area Man Admits Fatally Shooting His Father

Cannon Falls, MN (KROC-AM News) - A rural Cannon Falls man has pleaded guilty to murdering his father last year. 22-year-old Cole DeGroot went before a judge in Goodhue County Court earlier this week and admitted to a second-degree murder charge for fatally shooting 56-year-old Terry DeGroot at a Cannon Falls area farm on August 27, 2020. In exchange for the guilty plea, another second-degree murder charge along with manslaughter and felony assault charges will be dropped.
