Simple furnace maintenance you can do yourself
Q: My furnace seems to be working properly, but I want to keep it running at its highest efficiency. Are there any simple furnace maintenance tasks I can regularly do myself?. A: A furnace, especially today's models with all the electronics, is a complicated piece of equipment, but there are some simple things you can do yourself to maintain its efficiency. Your summer air-conditioning costs will also be lower because it uses the same air handler (blower) as the furnace.www.dailyherald.com
Comments / 0