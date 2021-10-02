CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

Simple furnace maintenance you can do yourself

By James Dulley
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 9 days ago

Q: My furnace seems to be working properly, but I want to keep it running at its highest efficiency. Are there any simple furnace maintenance tasks I can regularly do myself?. A: A furnace, especially today's models with all the electronics, is a complicated piece of equipment, but there are some simple things you can do yourself to maintain its efficiency. Your summer air-conditioning costs will also be lower because it uses the same air handler (blower) as the furnace.

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
BobVila

How to Adjust Cabinet Hinges: Simple Solutions You Can DIY

Q: I had new kitchen cabinets installed about 4 years ago, but over the past few months, I’ve noticed that more and more of the doors seem misaligned. The doors don’t close evenly, some rub against each other, and many have small gaps that are unsightly. Do you have tips for how to adjust cabinet hinges that can help me remedy these problems?
HOME & GARDEN
Houston Chronicle

Annual preventative furnace maintenance tips

(BPT) - Thermostats nationwide are flipping from cool to heat mode. In fact, most Americans begin turning on their heat in September, and they are in full heat mode by the end of October, according to data from Resideo's Honeywell Home smart thermostats. That shifts a month or two if you're in the South, but make no mistake, winter is coming.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heating Oil#Air Handler#Central Air#Electric Power#Weather
pawtracks.com

6 DIY dog toys you can make yourself

The temptation is real. Any dog owner worthy of his canine companion will tell you it’s hard to resist buying a new toy or two whenever you’re at the pet store … or the drugstore … or the grocery store … or surfing online. The opportunities are limitless and, well, everywhere! We love our pets. And bringing home a new toy for them to play with “on occasion” is one of the ways we enjoy spoiling them.
PETS
Autoweek.com

Top-Rated Windshield-Wiper Blades You Can Install Yourself

As fall becomes winter, more rain and snow are on the horizon. The last thing you want is to be unprepared for heavy precipitation, so get yourself a good set of windshield-wiper blades. And if you want to save yourself some money, replace them with your own hands—all you need is a little bit of patience.
CARS
Daily Evergreen

Small things you can do to help the environment

The environmental crisis is an impending problem that is creeping up faster than we can imagine. The future of our world rests on the shoulders of us, so what can we do to help Mother Nature?. Stephen Fawcett, Environmental Sustainability Alliance chair and sophomore microbiology major, said he has been...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
hunker.com

What to Do for a Noisy Furnace Exhaust Fan

Your furnace exhaust fan, also called the inducer fan, is a crucial part of venting your furnace properly. It vents the exhaust that's created during the combustion process to the outside to keep your home safe. Noises coming from the inducer fan or inducer motor can indicate a problem that needs to be fixed.
HOME & GARDEN
SPY

The Best Fogless Shower Mirrors Let You Shave in the Shower

Shaving in the sink again? Good luck cleaning that up. It feels like no matter how good you are at it, someone’s going to complain about how dirty it was left. Whether it be your significant other, your roommates, your parents, whatever — one speck of leftover beard hair left in the sink post-shave is an issue large enough to cause WWIII. This is why we’ve opted to change tack, and have started shaving in the shower using one of the best fogless shower mirrors. When you think about it, it actually makes a lot more sense. Not only does it...
LIFESTYLE
DIY Photography

Fast Stacker 2.0 is an automated focusing rail for macro photos you can build yourself for $180

Macro is a whole lot of fun, especially if you have a macro rail that lets you rack the camera to shoot a bunch of photos at different focal planes that you can stack together in post. We’ve covered macro rails on DIYP before, like this one from NiSi and they are extremely handy. Spinning that handle by hand, though, can be a slow and inaccurate process.
TECHNOLOGY
SPY

These Bleach Alternatives Whiten Clothes Without Harsh Chemicals or Overpowering Odors

Like gasoline-powered cars, harsh, chemical-filled cleaning products are slowly being replaced by forward-thinking, eco-friendly solutions. In the same way that electric cars are a greener answer, these cleaning products are often made with natural, eco-friendly ingredients which are less damaging to the environment and have a lower risk of skin irritation. Bleach has been a go-to cleaning product for hundreds of years, but its toxins, pollutants and the potential side effects of using it, are now good motivation to avoid it. Given this, cleaning brands are shooting for a greener future and safer products, meaning the prevalence of bleach alternatives...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WVNS

Hard and Soft Freezes, what they mean for your garden

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — As Fall continues on, the risk of a frost or freeze grows across southern West Virginia, keeping those with a green thumb on their toes to protect their sensitive plants. On average the highest elevations of Pocahontas and Greenbrier counties see a freeze by the end of September. While nearly the […]
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

10 best doormats: Indoor and outdoor designs made from jute, coir and more

Is there anything more frustrating than having a beautifully clean house, only to find that someone’s walked dirty footprints (or pawprints!), leaves or grass across those sparkling floors? That’s why a doormat is key – it’s one of those essential items that doesn’t really get the attention that it deserves, but is a staple for home life, especially when it comes to the winter months.Luckily things have come a long way since the traditional plain rush mats of old, and these days you can get designs with slogans, patterns, curves and all manner of personalisation on them. That means that...
HOME & GARDEN
BGR.com

Beko refrigerator review: Can Beko’s tech keep food fresh for 30 days?

Beko probably isn’t one of the first brands that come to mind when you’re shopping for a new refrigerator. Companies like GE, Maytag, Whirlpool, LG, and Samsung are much better known here in the US. But Beko is a huge European company that is working to change that. The company’s appliances are now sold at stores all across the country. That includes nationwide appliance retailers like PC Richard & Son, as well as regional retailers and smaller local shops. Looking specifically at fridges, Beko’s offerings set themselves apart in a number of key ways. In this Beko refrigerator review, we’ll...
ELECTRONICS
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
17K+
Followers
121K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy