PHOTO GALLERY: Sleepy Hollow Experience

Scattered throughout the Kirkwood and Webster communities stand Little Free Libraries where people can “take a book and return a book.” Little Free Libraries is a nonprofit organization whose goal is to “build communities and inspire readers.” Anyone can have a little library in their front yard, and there is a wide variety of genres for all ages. They strive to allow access for everyone, and Maeve Heaney, junior, has acknowledged that.

KIRKWOOD, MO ・ 10 HOURS AGO