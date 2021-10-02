CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PHOTO GALLERY: Sleepy Hollow Experience

By Mary Vinson
Hood County News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActors interacting with the audience makes “The Sleepy Hollow Experience” a unique and completely immersive evening of scary entertainment. The audience feels like they’ve stepped inside the actual classic spooky tale, “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.” Created and produced by renowned theater director Brian Clowdus, the one-hour event begins on the steps of the Langdon house, moves to the Langdon Center Concert Hall and ends the night on a makeshift bridge. “The Sleepy Hollow Experience” is now showing on Thursdays through Sundays until Oct. 31.

