Five Minute Score

By Benito
thefreshloaf.com
 9 days ago

Have you heard of the five minute score? I read about it on Instagram and wanted to give it a go with a bake today. The idea is that if a dough might be a bit over proofed, when you score it, it is likely to spread pretty fast before the crust has a chance to set a bit to prevent spreading. So instead of scoring immediately you wait for five minutes. You bake your dough without steam for five minutes then remove it to score it and continue the bake with steam as usual.

thefreshloaf.com

Bread matching

You forgot sour cream in your borscht! Otherwise, that's a classic combo in Russia, very nicely done. I posted my butternut squash soup the other day with the t65 bread I made. Always something good to put with bread ! Bread elevates every meal . Beautiful Borscht. I've never made it but certainly will now that I've seen yours. I get gorgeous beets here and we eat them all the time. Good to see a post from you. c.
FOOD & DRINKS
thefreshloaf.com

Very easy focaccia recipes?

Would you share any recipes for focaccia that are easy and of course tasty? These are for my son who has ADHD. I am noticing some break through in that he is able to stay with small projects and finish them and enjoy it. He wants to learn how to make focaccia. This will be great as he likes eating focaccia too. Hey, and I can get some of the cooking off my hands.
RECIPES
thefreshloaf.com

Sourdough timings

I have been sourdough bread making for just over a year and I use the timings and recipes that I know- I haven't learned in details about the percentages and the science of it all. Maybe I should but the information is just not staying lol. I normally do folds...
RECIPES
thefreshloaf.com

Where to start for a starter?

Tried to fit a pun in the title and didn’t work out. Anyways, I’ve been artisan baking for just about 2 years and I think it’s finally time I start experimenting with sourdough and natural leavens. I spent a few hours yesterday watching videos and reading articles about sourdough starters and how to create one. But there are so many conflicting ideas and so many different variations on starters and it’s hard for me to decide which one to go with.
RECIPES
thefreshloaf.com

Not rising when retarding

Amount of time during warm bulk (and temp of dough) affects how much activity there is in the dough going into the fridge. Less warm bulk and lower temp of dough going in would cause a slower process in the fridge. Also fridges arent necessarily evenly cooled. Top rack may...
FOOD & DRINKS
thefreshloaf.com

100% whole-grain scallion pancake with CLAS

I am learning to make scallion pancakes for the first time—100% whole-grain with CLAS, as usual. I am so excited about the outcome - it tastes fantastic! CLAS rocks! I must show you a picture now! It's a bit messy tonight. I will share the details when I make it again to finalize the formula and procedures.
RECIPES
thefreshloaf.com

KAF pompanoosuc porridge, what is it exactly?

KAF suggests to either use your favorite porridge or oatmeal porridge if you don't have Pompanoosuc blend. They say:. Substitute your favorite cooked porridge or cooked oatmeal (steel-cut oats preferred) for the Pompanoosuc porridge, if desired. Make sure porridge or oatmeal are cooked until thick. The blend itself is mostly...
RECIPES
thefreshloaf.com

61st bake. 10/09/2021. 85% WW, w/ ADY + old dough.

300 g bottled spring water. 7.5 g of Himalayan pink salt. 3/8 tsp active dry yeast. This is about 1/4 the yeast (for this amount of flour) that is normally used for the BreadIn5 master recipe. Because WW ferments so much faster, and because I used 98 g of old dough. (Last bake had 3/4 tsp of ADY and no old dough.)
FOOD & DRINKS
thefreshloaf.com

Stretch and folds

A word about gentle stretch and folds. From my experience , higher hydration doughs seem to benefit from more heavy handed stretch and folds. It seems if I'm too gentle with my 73% hydration dough, I end up with lax dough which is harder to shape and score and is sticky and doesn' t retain its shape . And has poorer oven spring. My gentle technique is to lift the dough out of the bowl with both hands and hold it underneath with my fingers and let gravity pull the dough down. let the dough fold onto itself, rotate then repeat 3-4x. My dough never seems to be extensible enough to get the same amount of stretch as the first time. I assume it's my type of flour? My rougher technique is to pull the dough out of the bowl with one hand , fold it over with quite a bit of force , turn the bowl and repeat 5-6 times. Can anyone weigh in with their experiences? Does what I'm saying make any sense?
FITNESS
thefreshloaf.com

If I bake my bread at 475° why worry about flour temp when milling?

I'm new to milling, and have been reading here and elsewhere about storing grain, freezing grain, flour temp, and all the other concerns that crop up with milling. Many folks talk about keeping the flour cool when milling because heat destroys nutrients in the flour. They often reference their flour getting up to temps like 120° F. But I keep wondering why that matters if I'm baking my bread at anywhere from 460° to 500° and the internal temp of the bread gets to 200° to 210°. Wouldn't that destroy nutrients that might have been preserved in the flour by keeping the milled flour temp down?
FOOD & DRINKS
thefreshloaf.com

Ciabatta too wet

Hello everyone, I'm new to this so please excuse my post if I missed something in reviewing past posts. I'm trying to master a ciabatta and so far, not much success. My problem is that my dough is too wet and sticks to everything. I've tried the King Arthur recipe and the kingdombread-tampa recipes. I've the lowest hydration I've tried so far was 73%. I don't want to go lower than this because most recipes are showing higher hydration and I suspect most know more about this than I do. Here are my details:
RECIPES
thefreshloaf.com

need help converting fresh yeast to dry!

Thecookingplan.com/receta/bollitos-de-leche-condensada/. This recipe is for a sweet bun/roll I found on a website. I've copied and pasted the measurements for the recipe from the site:. Ingredientes. 200 gr sweetened condensed milk. 100 g lukewarm water. 100 g lukewarm milk. 56 g unsalted butter, room temperature. 2 large or 3 small...
RECIPES
thefreshloaf.com

60th bake. 10/06/2021. 75% WW. Fried + focaccia.

60th bake. 10/06/2021. Lunch. This bake was prompted by Mariana's link to an Artisan Bread in Five formula on a recent focaccia thread:. I was going to make focaccia with it, but after the dough had risen a bit, I got the idea to make some fry-bread with a portion. That is, deep frying the dough to turn it into bread, not baking bread and frying the bread.
RECIPES
thefreshloaf.com

Starting a home bakery

I have just recently started a home bakery on Instagram, I have only posted a few pictures and I don't have any sales yet. I am trying to figure out the best way to reach people and create a menu that people will want to buy from. I'm currently offering pumpkin sourdough bread, plain sourdough bread, sourdough brioche, rosemary garlic sourdough bread, and sourdough cinnamon buns.
BRANDON, FL
thefreshloaf.com

100% Whole Wheat Sandwich Loaf - 4th Attempt

You've convinced me. Need to try this one too. :-) One clarification on the method in your earlier blog post. 1st rise all in the refrigerator and then allow dough to come up to room temp before degassing and moving on to 2nd rise? Do you use a specific type of fold before the 2nd rise?
RECIPES
thefreshloaf.com

60% Whole Wheat Sourdough

Working with a new whole wheat flour now, this is a local organic stone ground flour that I’m hoping will taste great. I’m also hoping that the thinner crust I achieved recently by not baking in my dutch oven wasn’t a fluke so I’m baking open in my oven with steam using the Sylvia towel and a cast iron skillet again.
FOOD & DRINKS
thefreshloaf.com

Substituting cranberries for walnuts in Forkish recipe

So made the Forkish Walnut Levain bread which produces two loaves but now want to substitute cranberries for the walnuts. The recipe calls for 225g of walnuts. What about the cranberry amount and is there anything I need to do to the cranberries before adding them to the final mix. The image posted is of the walnut levain. Not bad but would like to try cranberries or something else.
RECIPES
thefreshloaf.com

40% Spelt Bread

I was very taken with HungryShots/Denisa's recent blog post on her 40% spelt SD loaf and her excellent description of the evolution of her Mk IV version. So when I found a bag of Doves Farm white spelt flour in a local shop, I thought it was time to give it a try.
RECIPES

