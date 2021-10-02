Five Minute Score
Have you heard of the five minute score? I read about it on Instagram and wanted to give it a go with a bake today. The idea is that if a dough might be a bit over proofed, when you score it, it is likely to spread pretty fast before the crust has a chance to set a bit to prevent spreading. So instead of scoring immediately you wait for five minutes. You bake your dough without steam for five minutes then remove it to score it and continue the bake with steam as usual.www.thefreshloaf.com
