Tinagarf (Tina Garfield) October 1, 2021, 9:01pm #1. I used to be able to rotate my iPhone 180° in portrait mode and the display would rotate as well, keeping everything right side up. Is there a setting in iOS 15 that I am missing? This is really annoying especially when I’m using the phone while it is plugged in because the cable on the bottom gets in the way. Thanks for any help.

