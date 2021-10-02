UK weather: flood risk as heavy rain hits parts of England and Scotland

Some areas in the south-east could see 40mm of rain within three to six hours.

Heavy rain and up to 60mph winds will hit parts of England and Scotland and could cause flooding, travel disruption and power outages on Saturday.

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for the east and south of England and the north-east of Scotland, over Aberdeenshire, Orkney and Shetland.

Certain areas in the south-east could have 30 to 40mm of rain within a short period of three to six hours, which could cause surface water issues.

Parts of north-east Scotland and north-west England could have the same amount of rain but over a longer timescale.

While some coastal areas and the south-east could face 50 to 60mph winds, inland areas can expect 40 to 50mph gusts later on Saturday. There is also a chance of 70mph winds in Shetland.

Road, rail, air and ferry services and high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges may be affected by the strong winds, and high waves and spray in coastal areas are expected.

The Met Office said the strong winds would be enough to cause delays to transport and a short loss of power.

It added: “Certainly for north-east Scotland, the winds are stronger, there’s more chance there of branches coming off trees. If people have things out in the garden, bits will be blown around, but not quite enough to cause real structural damage.

“With those wind strengths a lot of leaves will be getting blown off trees and there is the potential to block drains and cause flooding.

“Some homes and roads could be affected.”

Sunday will be brighter for most of the UK with some spots of sun, though heavy bursts of rain will continue throughout the day. However, there is a yellow wind warning in place for Shetland.

Becky Mitchell, a Met Office meteorologist, said: “[On Sunday] that widespread area of heavy rain moves into the North Sea, so it looks a much better picture across the whole country for sunshine.

“It will be a breezy day with temperatures potentially reaching 17C and it will definitely feel a bit warmer tomorrow because of the extra sunshine. But the winds will not be as strong. The forecast is for sunny spells and it will be much drier for most areas but there will be some heavily blustery showers mainly in the west.”

Next week, the forecast is once again for unsettled conditions with England and Wales likely to experience another spell of wet and windy weather on Monday night and Tuesday morning.