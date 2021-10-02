‘Meowy Pawpins’ raises $64,534

MINNEHAHA — No-kill cat shelter Furry Friends raised $64,534 during its annual auction. The Meowy Pawpins online auction fundraiser, the group’s biggest event of the year, was held Sept. 15-18. Funds raised will go to the care of the homeless and neglected cats that Furry Friends rescues. “We are so grateful for the generosity of our friends and donors,” said Diane Stevens, Furry Friends marketing director. The online event, which replaced the usual in-person dinner and auction, raises one-fourth of Furry Friends’ operating budget for the year.