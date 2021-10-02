TAMMY TIDWELL PREUSSER
Tammy Tidwell Preusser (Jensen), 59, died Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital. Born May 21, 1962, in Sumter, she was a daughter of Charlie Wayne Tidwell Sr. and Dorothy McCarthy Tidwell. Ms. Preusser attended Alice Drive Baptist Church. She received an associate degree in dental hygiene from Florence Darlington Technical College and worked as a pharmacy tech for Rite Aid for nearly 20 years. She loved spending time in her flower and vegetable gardens.www.theitem.com
