Shang-Chi Writer Reveals How He Wanted To Fix Iron Man 3’s Mandarin Twist

Over its surprise fourth weekend atop the North American box office, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings flexed its superpower to continue conjuring significant audiences, surpassing fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe entry Black Widow as the biggest hit of both 2021 and the COVID-19 era. The wuxia-surged $200 million action-fantasy, which stars Canadian Kim’s Convenience actor Simu Liu as superherodom’s most skilled martial artist/valet parker, came in ahead of industry estimates with a three-day total of $13.2 million — racking up a cumulative $196.4 million since its release, according to Comscore, to handily overtake Black Widow’s $186.7 million domestic record. (Although, caveat, the Scarlett Johansson stand-alone prequel has taken in an additional $125 million via paid rentals on Disney+.) Shang-Chi also upset the only other major title entering wide release this weekend, Universal’s poorly reviewed big-screen blowup of the Broadway smash Dear Evan Hansen, which earned an abysmal $7.5 million in 3,364 theaters to claim the No. 2 spot.

