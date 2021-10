After doing just about everything that a motor vehicle based action franchise would be thought capable of, F9 actually did the thing fans had joked it should eventually do, it drove a car in space. Perhaps fittingly, in the same film it also has some fun at the expense of one of the biggest space based movie franchises, Star Wars. The movie has a sequence in which two characters verbally spar with each other using Star Wars references that goes on so long it's hard to not be a little overwhelmed by it. But director Justin Lin clearly enjoyed doing it, because he's a Star Trek fan.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO