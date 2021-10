A common complaint about Hollywood these days is that there are no original ideas left — theaters are overrun with reboots, remakes and sequels that all pale in comparison to their source material. It’s a cynical way of looking at the movie landscape but it isn’t entirely wrong. The four major releases due out in October — the “Venom” sequel, “No Time to Die,” “Halloween Kills” and “Dune” are all either sequels to or reboots of existing franchises. But that isn’t necessarily as bad a thing as it seems. Even the most die-hard David Lynch fan will admit the original “Dune” was no good and 2019’s “Halloween” entry was the best in the franchise since the original, so this newest one has promise. “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” may not change any minds about creativity in Hollywood, but it does prove that a sequel can outshine the original in every way.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO