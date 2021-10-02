CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Keene, NH

Too self-absorbed to put others first, by Jack Coey

Keene Sentinel
 9 days ago

Factory workers in England during the second world war worked a seven-day week, with shifts of 10 to 12 hours, and strike activity was at its lowest ever. These men understood sacrifice for the greater good. Today, we have individuals who refuse to get vaccinated because their vision is no...

www.sentinelsource.com

Comments / 0

Related
Keene Sentinel

Try acknowledging a neighbor today, by Jack Coey

Neighbors that don’t wave annoy me. They walk or drive by and act like I’m a potted plant. I know they know who I am. I’m sitting in front of my house for pity’s sake. I mean, I’m not asking they genuflect; all they got to do is raise their hand, and wiggle their fingers. Saying hello or smiling is probably a heavy lift, I know.
KEENE, NH
West Side Journal

Putting Seniors First: Is It Time?

How do you know when it might be time for some type of out-of-home care such as a nursing home or assisted living? Nursing Homes provide 24/7 medical care while Assisted Livings allow an older adult a little more freedom on their care. If your loved one is falling a lot, burning themselves or their cooking, confused a lot, unable to drive safely anymore, then it might be time to look at your choices.
NURSING HOMES
ubspectrum.com

How to put your happiness first

In late August, I arrived at Buffalo Niagara International Airport with three luggage-filled bags and loads of anticipation. But, just three hours after landing from the U.K. as an international student, I found that I couldn’t stop myself from crying. As my chest heaved and my eyes reddened, all I...
BUFFALO, NY
Indy100

Meet the man with the largest nose in the world

A Turkish man has taken nosiness to the next level by being the official record holder for the world’s largest nose.Turkish man Mehmet Özyürek officially has the longest nose on a living person, according to the Guinness World Records.Özyürek’s sniffer is 8.8 cm (3.46 in) long from the bridge to the tip.The 71-year-old appeared on the set of Italian TV show Lo Show dei Record in 2010 to have his schnoz measured.#OnThsDay in 2010 Mehmet Özyürek from Turkey was officially confirmed as our record holder for the longest nose on a living person. Mehmet's magnificent nose measures 8.8 cm...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Keene, NH
Keene, NH
Health
Keene, NH
Society
The Independent

‘I’m at peace’: Martha Sepúlveda is set to become Colombia’s first non-terminal patient to die from euthanasia

Hearing Martha Sepúlveda’s hearty belly laughs at a Medellín restaurant, she appears to be the epitome of carefree joy. She pauses between sips of beer to joke with her son, Federico Redondo, feasts on patacón – a local delicacy of fried green plantain – and envelops the establishment with her contagious joie de vivre.Were it not for the presence of a news crew, it would appear to just be another celebration. The special occasion? Ms Sepúlveda’s impending death.“I’m in good spirits,” she tells Noticias Caracol’s Juan David Laverde. “I’m at peace since they authorised the procedure; I laugh more, get...
HEALTH
Indy100

Maskless teacher corners student and breathes all over her in shocking video

A Texas middle school teacher has been caught on camera removing her face mask, cornering a student and deliberately exhaling all over her. The video shows the red haired teacher shouting “I don't care” as the child asks them to get out of her face. “Make me,” the teacher responds. The altercation, which took place at Mead Middle School in Houston, was shared on Facebook. Footage shows the student attempting to get away from the teacher but is unable to distance herself. The Facebook post claims that a relative of the student in the video had originally been told that...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
musictimes.com

Tom Parker Dying? Singer Goes Emotional After Revealing 'Scary' Health Diagnosis

One of The Wanted's vocalists, Tom Parker, recently revealed in his new documentary "Tom Parker: Inside My Head" that he is suffering from an aggressive type of cancer. In the new Channel 4 documentary in aid of charity program "Stand Up To Cancer," Parker went into tears as he admitted how he felt upon being diagnosed by the doctor, per The Daily Star.
CANCER
bradleyscout.com

Column: Self-acceptance is my first step

Maybe doing this in the form of a column is cowardice. Perhaps it’s a bold act because what I say next is immortalized in a published text and no longer lives in private conversations or accounts that only a few of my friends know about. You can either say I’m...
SOCIETY
Teen Vogue

Columbus Day Helped Italians Become ‘White’, Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz Explains

For decades, Native Americans and their allies have demanded the end of celebrating Columbus, rightly characterizing him as a mercenary of the Spanish monarchy, an actor in and symbol of the onset of European genocidal colonization of the Indigenous Peoples of the Western Hemisphere. Today, at least 14 states no longer acknowledge the federal Columbus Day holiday, instead celebrating Indigenous Peoples’ Day, sometimes called Native American Day. States have the option to opt out of any federal holiday or to change the name of the holiday. Even more cities, towns, university campuses, and others celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Many more states and other entities are considering proposals for replacing celebrating Columbus with a day dedicated to Native peoples.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Woman claims Coach intentionally destroys ‘unwanted merchandise’ so ‘no one can use it’

A woman has accused fashion brand Coach of intentionally “slashing” unwanted merchandise despite a portion of the company’s website being dedicated to sustainability.Anna Sacks, who goes by the username @thetrashwalker on TikTok, frequently uses her platform to raise awareness of New York City’s excessive waste, with the TikTok user often documenting the unused “trash” thrown out by pharmacies and supermarkets.In her most recent video, uploaded this week, Sacks revealed that she had purchased multiple destroyed Coach purses from @dumpsterdivingmama, with Sacks claiming that each of the bags had been intentionally ruined, “which is Coach’s policy”.“Welcome to my first unboxing...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Pilot claims vaccine mandate forces him to choose between ‘feeding his family’ and freedom of choice

A US pilot has made a TikTok video claiming his airline’s vaccine mandate amounts to an ultimatum between “feeding his family” and freedom of choice.“I’ve been an airline pilot for 18 years and now I’m facing an ultimatum... I’m being told that in order to continue my career as an airline pilot, I must be vaccinated,” says the pilot, who uses the TikTok account @cellsaucenutrition, in the video.“Which really means I have to choose between putting food on the table for my family and my freedom of choice.”He appears to be a pilot with a sideline in fitness and nutritional...
TV & VIDEOS
The Conversation U.S.

Indigenous Peoples Day rooted in controversy

Columbus Day celebrations in the United States – meant to honor the legacy of the man credited with “discovering” the New World – are almost as old as the nation itself. The earliest known Columbus Day celebration took place on Oct. 12, 1792, on the 300th anniversary of his landing. But since the 1990s, a growing number of states have begun to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples Day – a holiday meant to honor the culture and history of the people living in the Americas both before and after Columbus’ arrival. In the following Q&A, Susan C. Faircloth, an enrolled...
POLITICS
Observer-Reporter

Local restaurateur loses father, son to COVID

Alan Collins Jr. called his oldest son, Alan David Brown Sr., his best friend. And Collins Jr.’s father, Alan George Collins Sr., was the patriarch of the family, a man who “loved everybody and was loved by everyone.”. Collins Jr., the owner of the popular Washington restaurant Al’ an Ruben’s,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Shropshire Star

Oxford jab creator says vaccine development has gone ‘backwards’

Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert says her team is struggling to raise money to develop vaccines against already known diseases. Lessons have not been learnt from the coronavirus pandemic in the need to properly fund the development of vaccines into other infectious diseases, one of the creators of the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab has said.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy