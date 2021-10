The heart of the Highlands is now home to The Bellwether Hotel. Located at 1300 Bardstown Road, the Bellwether has given new life to two early 20th century buildings that have sat empty for the past two decades: the old Highlands Police Station and the former home of the Louisville Ballet. Purchased in 2019 by Park Mile Partners, Highlands residents Ben Botkins and Sarah Mattingly, and Sean and Annie O’Leary, the 20 unit apartment-hotel is heavily inspired by the Art Deco period of the ’20s and ’30s and will take you back in time as soon as you step inside. It’s also an “invisible service” hotel, meaning guests will check themselves in with a secure code.

