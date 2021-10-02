'I think at home he puts his wife on the couch as if she were a player on the pitch': Man City flop Danilo pulls no punches as he claims it's hard to have a 'good relationship' with Pep Guardiola as he's 'never relaxed'

Pep Guardiola claims it is an honour for Manchester City to be competing with Liverpool for the top honours.City spent many years, even decades, in the shadow of illustrious neighbours Manchester United and Liverpool before rising quickly to the top of the English game following Sheikh Mansour’s takeover in 2008.In recent years, it is Liverpool who have been their chief title rivals. While City have won the Premier League in three of the past four seasons, Liverpool have also won a domestic title and a Champions League in the same period.Again, the two teams are being tipped to challenge for...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 9 DAYS AGO