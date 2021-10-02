CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'I think at home he puts his wife on the couch as if she were a player on the pitch': Man City flop Danilo pulls no punches as he claims it's hard to have a 'good relationship' with Pep Guardiola as he's 'never relaxed'

By Daily Mail
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Manchester City defender Danilo has taken aim at Pep Guardiola for 'never being relaxed' and hard to have a 'good relationship' with. The Brazilian defender moved to City from Real Madrid in 2017 for £26.5m and made 23 Premier League appearances as Guardiola's side cruised to the title and registered 100 points in the process.

