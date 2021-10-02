Who You Got? Sherdog Staff Pick 'Em: UFC Fight Night 193
Welcome back to the Sherdog Staff Pick 'Em, where this week we will take our best shots at UFC Fight Night 193. Last week's massive pay-per-view card, UFC 266, was also a massive outing for the Pick 'Em league, who picked the winners at a 73% clip, our best showing this year so far. That tops a nearly 72% performance two weeks ago, our second best week this year. Will the hot streak keep going? Let's find out this Saturday at "UFC Vegas 38."www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0