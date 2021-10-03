CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

160 NC tenants behind on rent apply for assistance, but landlord will not accept money

 5 days ago

Behind on her rent payments, a single Durham mother applied for emergency rental assistance from the county. However, her landlord will not accept the assistance.

Akilia Jones had to quit her job in March 2020 when COVID-19 shut down her son's school, forcing her to seek out child care.

Like many, Jones looked to government assistance, but it took weeks for the payments to arrive.

Bills piled up, so Jones paid for child care out of pocket and returned to her fast-food job last August.

A leak at her apartment led to a $400 water bill one month and high electric bills racked up in the winter because of space heaters she needed due to inadequate heating from the baseboard.

Jones hasn't paid rent since Dec. 31 and is currently over $7,000 behind. She applied for emergency pandemic rental assistance from Durham County, along with 160 other tenants that rent from Soles, according to the county.

But even with over $9 million left in federal funding in Durham's program, there's a problem: he won't take the assistance.

Renter's Rights: North Carolina laws entitle renters to safe homes

Comments / 255

Michelle Higgs
7d ago

I don't believe that bull. I have tenants that didn't pay because of the COV 19 & are so far behind & can't get their checks from the government to give to me & we have did all the necessary paperwork. It's all been a scam. I told my tenants to not count on the government, that they was getting unemployment and stimulus money they could have paid something. Now, they are facing eviction. Can't pay, you can't stay. Not my children to take care of. I have to put food on the table & I had to pay the mortgage and taxes regardless of the COV

Grace Conlin
7d ago

I got unemployment and made my payments. Yes in the beginning I got behind but sucked it up and caught everything up. There is no reason people couldn't have made some kind of payment towards rent.

Tina Pinkerton
7d ago

People received 2 stimulus checks plus unemployment plus $600 extra each week. Why were they not paying? Don't feel sorry for them and wouldn't expect pity from anyone

