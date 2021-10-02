CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Italy's Caravella Comes to Connecticut

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAllan S. Goodman added Caravella Limoncello and Caravella Orangecello to its distribution offerings. Paolo Sperone created Caravella Limoncello, a bright, refreshing Italian spirit, from the family recipe that dates back to 1898. It is among the first original Limoncello made with sweet, fresh juice and the tart, earthy peels of lemons from the Amalfi coast, now a best-selling brand. The Sperone brothers also created Caravella Orangecello, made from the peels of Sicilian oranges soaked in pure grain alcohol with sugar and orange juice. The crisp, tangy and refreshing Caravella liqueurs are traditionally served ice cold and sipped neat, or can add a sweet, festive flavor to any cocktail.

