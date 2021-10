October 5, 2021 - The St. Pete-based Catalina company, a shopper intelligence and omni-channel media provider, has hired former Epsilon executive Stacey Hawes as its U.S. Chief Revenue Officer of Direct and Channel Sales. The role became effective Oct. 4. She will report to Catalina’s Head of Innovation and Chief Commercial Officer Kevin Hunter. “As we advance our data and digital solutions to reflect the needs of the marketplace, it’s equally important that we continue to evolve our go-to-market structure to maximize Catalina’s opportunities for growth,” Hunter said in a news release. “In her new role, Stacey will lend her expertise and deep knowledge of data and digital solutions – and leverage her expansive industry relationships– to help accelerate our overall growth.” Catalina has offices in Chicago, Cincinnati, Atlanta and in New Jersey.

