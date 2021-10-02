CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 10/2/21

Cover picture for the articleNew York Post | Greg Joyce: Luis Severino hasn’t returned in the way the Yankees initially imagined, but he’s still managed to give the team a shot in the arm. Severino has looked sharp in a handful of bullpen outings, and he will give the relief corps a heavy dose of versatility entering the playoffs. Severino’s effectiveness as a reliever and background as a starter will give Aaron Boone ample leeway to deploy Sevy in short bursts as a one-inning reliever, or across multiple innings, depending on what the team needs at any given moment.

Sports Illustrated

Alex Rodriguez Was a Disaster in the Booth During Yankees–Red Sox

Here are four words no baseball fan ever wants to hear: The game’s on ESPN. MLB’s do-or-die wild-card playoffs should be the most exciting games of the year, but they aren’t when Matt Vasgersian and Alex Rodriguez are on the call. The pair (accompanied by reporter Buster Olney) are a chore to listen to on Sunday Night Baseball during the regular season. Those broadcasts feel like a baseball talk show competing with the game being played on the field, but the lack of focus on the game itself isn’t the fault of the guys in the booth. (It’s a production decision made by the higher-ups at ESPN.) What really makes those games unbearable is A-Rod’s uncanny ability to repeatedly say some of the weirdest things imaginable.
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The J.D. Martinez News

If the Boston Red Sox are going to take down the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card Game tonight, they’ll need to do it without star slugger J.D. Martinez. Martinez was not included on Boston’s roster for the AL Wild Card Game due to a sprained left ankle. He suffered the injury in the fifth inning of Boston’s regular-season finale on Sunday.
MLB
chatsports.com

Yankees 2, Rays 12: Plenty of blame to go around in embarrassing loss

On a day the Yankees were playing a big game, most Yankees came up small this afternoon in the Bronx. Starter Jordan Montgomery was battered around to the tune of seven well-earned runs allowed, and the Yankees bats managed only four hits off of five Tampa Bay pitchers. The game was an unmerciful beating at the hands a team that is simply on a different level than the Yankees are.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Today on Pinstripe Alley - 10/2/21

There’s no getting around how annoying last night’s loss happened to be. They should’ve scored more than one run in the first eight innings. They shouldn’t have given pivotal late-season innings to Domingo Germán and Albert Abreu when at the very least, Aroldis Chapman and Lucas Luetge were available. Their final two at-bats should’ve been more competitive.
MLB
FanSided

Dodgers: Max Scherzer clearly ‘furious’ after Clayton Kershaw single

Max Scherzer was getting along just fine, grabbing all the accolades in Dodgers Land, until Clayton Kershaw had to storm through those double doors off the IL and ruin things for him in his Monday night return. Very unfair!. With Rams QB Matthew Stafford in attendance (he knows Kershaw from…uh…bowling...
MLB
FanSided

Manny Ramirez calls out Derek Jeter in long list of MLB ‘injustices’

Former Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Manny Ramirez rattled off a bunch of MLB “injustices.”. Throughout the 2021 MLB season, the competition for the AL MVP award has been between two players — Los Angeles Angels two-way player Shohei Ohtani and Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. It will certainly make for a contentious debate and not everyone will be satisfied with the end result. Former MLB outfielder Manny Ramirez knows it.
MLB
FanSided

Braves: 3 players the organization ruined in 2021

The Atlanta Braves are on track for another NL East crown, but that doesn’t mean everything has been positive in the 2021 campaign. Some players are beyond saving, while others struggle in part because they’re placed in less-than-ideal situations. The Braves, like most teams, have made their fair share of mistakes in the 2021 season, especially early on.
MLB
FanSided

Red Sox: Three players whose futures are doomed in Boston

These players may be in the final weeks of their Red Sox tenure. While the playoff push is in full swing and the Red Sox are fighting for their postseason lives, it’s hard to not start looking toward the future. I don’t like to get the cart ahead of the horse but things are so up in the air right now with this squad it feels like we almost have to start looking at 2022, even if it’s off in the distance.
MLB
Bleacher Report

MLB Players Most Likely to Retire After the 2021 Season

Letting go of a good thing is really difficult. For the MLB players mentioned in this piece, they've had tremendous success throughout their careers. Some have won MVPs, batting titles, Cy Young Awards and World Series titles. But all good things must come to an end. Without truly knowing a...
MLB
